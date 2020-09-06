'If That Girl Apologises To Maharashtra...': Sena's Sanjay Raut On Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has now sought an apology from actor Kangana Ranaut in the ongoing feud over remarks on Mumbai and the ruling alliance. Asked whether he would apologise to her for his use of unparliamentary language about her in a television interview yesterday, the Sena MP imposed a condition.

"If that girl (Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?" he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI today.

The trouble started when Ms Ranaut, a vocal supporter of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said that she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust @MumbaiPolice cos they ignored SSR's complaints, he told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed, if I feel unsafe,does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?" she had tweeted.

The ruling Shiv Sena had reacted strongly. "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police. The Home Ministry should take action over it," Mr Raut had said.

Ms Ranaut alleged on Twitter that Mr Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, had threatened her openly and asked her not to return to Mumbai.

"Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir," Ms Ranaut had tweeted, tagging the news report of his remarks.

"I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (Stop me if you dare)," she said in another tweet.

Sena MLA Pratap Saranik hit back with a slap threat and said she should be arrested for sedition.

"MP Sanjay Raut cautioned Kangana in a very mild way. If she comes here then our brave women will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai, the city which creates industrialists and film stars, to PoK," Mr Sarnaik tweeted in Marathi, evoking outrage.

National Commission For Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma suggested that he be arrested immediately.