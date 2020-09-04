Kangana Ranaut vs Maharashtra Government Over 'Mumbai-PoK' Remark

Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has no right to stay in Mumbai if she feels unsafe, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday after the movie star triggered outrage for comparing the city to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir ruled by the Taliban.

"We have seen how the Mumbai Police sacrificed their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. It's not right for an actor to say such things about our police, we condemn it. Mumbai and Maharashtra is secured by the police. If anyone feels unsafe about living in Mumbai or Maharashtra, they have not right to live here," Mr Deshmukh said.

His response came shortly after Ms Ranaut reiterated her comments against Maharashtra and the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress coalition.

"I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (Stop me if you dare)," she tweeted.

Responding to Mr Deshmukh's comment, she said, "He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day."

Earlier, Ms Ranaut had targeted the police as well, tweeting, "After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust @MumbaiPolice cos they ignored SSR's complaints, he told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed, if I feel unsafe,does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?"

A prominent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, which is in opposition in Maharashtra, Kangana Ranaut has been attacking the government and the police for weeks over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

The police had said it was a suicide and was investigating depression and industry rivalries as probable causes before the probe was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on a complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor.