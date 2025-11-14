8 Injured While Trying To Rescue Leopard In Residential Area In Maharashtra

Eight persons, including two forest department personnel, were injured on Friday afternoon while trying to rescue a leopard that entered a densely populated area in Nashik, an official said.

The leopard was spotted in Sant Kabir Nagar, Kamgar Nagar, Parijat Nagar and Vanvihar Colony behind Bhonsala Military School here, he said.

"It entered a house while moving in the area. The leopard was rescued after a two-hour operation by the forest department, police and volunteers. It was tranquilised and taken to the Wildlife Treatment Centre in Mhasrul," the official said.

Eight persons, including two forest department personnel, were injured during the rescue operation, he added.

State water resources and disaster management minister Girish Mahajan, who reached the spot and participated in the rescue operation, admitted the number of leopards is increasing in the region.

"The issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting recently. Citizens get injured, small children get killed. The government is serious on the issue. It was discussed with forest minister Ganesh Naik too. I have told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to allow me to handle the issue as it comes under disaster management," Mahajan said.

He said the number of cages and traps will be increased along with manpower to arrive at a solution.

"A leopardess gives birth to cubs twice a year and around four cubs at a time. It means the number of leopards increases by eight every year. If their population increases with such speed, it is a serious problem," the minister pointed out.

While residents spoke of two leopards in the vicinity, Mahajan said only one was rescued, during which eight persons were injured.

Those injured will be given compensation, the minister added.

