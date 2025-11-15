Class 6 Girl Dies After Teacher Makes Her Do 100 Sit-Ups For Being Late

On Children's Day - a celebration when schools shower students with extra care and kindness - a 12-year-old student in Maharashtra died after being given corporal punishment by her teacher for reaching school just ten minutes late.

Kajal Gond, a Class 6 student at Vasai's Shree Hanumant Vidya Mandir High School, was allegedly made to do 100 sit-ups as punishment on Friday. Shortly after completing them, she began experiencing severe pain in her lower back.



When Kajal returned home, her health continued to deteriorate, leading to her being admitted to a hospital in Nalasopara.

However, when her condition worsened, she was transferred to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Kajal's family has alleged that the harsh punishment caused her health to deteriorate rapidly and ultimately led to her death. They also claimed that she was wearing her schoolbag while being forced to do the sit-ups, which aggravated her pain.

The incident has led to outrage among parents and locals, who have demanded strict action against the teacher and the school.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has warned that the school will not be allowed to reopen until a criminal case is filed against those responsible.



(With inputs from Puja Bhardwaj)

