4-Year-Old Hung From Tree For Not Completing Homework In Chhattisgarh School

In a shocking incident that has raised disturbing questions about child safety in schools, two women teachers at Hans Vahini Vidya Mandir in a village in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur allegedly inflicted brutal punishment on a four-year-old student for not completing his homework.

The child was stripped, tied with a rope, and hung from a tree inside the school campus in Narayanpur village, an act that has sparked outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The horrific video, recorded by a young man from a nearby rooftop, shows the child hanging helplessly from the tree while two teachers, identified as Kajal Sahu and Anuradha Dewangan, stand nearby. The clip was posted on social media, quickly gaining widespread attention and prompting immediate intervention from authorities.

Hans Vahini Vidya Mandir, a school that runs classes from nursery to eighth grade, opened as usual on Monday morning. Children arrived on time and classes began. In the nursery class, teacher Kajal Sahu was checking homework when she found that one child had not completed his assignment. According to reports, the teacher became angry, expelled the child from the class, and soon after handed out a punishment that stunned the entire village.

She tied the child's shirt with a rope and hung him from a tree inside the school premises. The four-year-old dangled helplessly for hours.

He cried, screamed, and repeatedly begged the teacher to let him down, but she ignored his pleas. Santosh Kumar Sahu, a family member of the child, expressed deep anger at the school management, alleging gross negligence and cruelty. He demanded strict action against the teachers responsible for the inhumane punishment.

After the video went viral, Block Education Officer (BEO) DS Lakra immediately reached the school for an on-ground inquiry. He stated that the investigation report will be forwarded to senior officials for further action. District Education Officer (DEO) Ajay Mishra confirmed that the incident has come to his notice.

Following the uproar, the education department dispatched cluster in-charge Manoj Yadav to the school for an on-ground investigation. He confirmed that the actions taken by the teachers were "completely wrong" and stated that a detailed report has been submitted to senior district officials. The school management has also admitted fault. The administrator publicly apologised, calling it a "serious lapse." One of the accused teachers, speaking to NDTV, said, "Yes, I made a mistake... This is the first time. I didn't do it intentionally."

While the child is reportedly safe and unharmed, the incident has triggered a wave of anger among parents, activists, and the general public. Many are demanding strict action, not just against the teachers but also against the school for allowing such cruel punishment on its premises.

"Ramanujnagar BEO DS Lakra and the BRC have been sent for investigation. Appropriate action will be taken upon receiving the report," he said.