Over 89,000 CCTV Cameras Installed In Maharashtra Schools: Minister

The Maharashtra government on Thursday reiterated their commitment to enhancing child safety in schools across the state, highlighting the successful installation of CCTV cameras in over 89,000 educational institutions and outlining plans for continued expansion of school surveillance infrastructure.

Replying to questions raised by legislators in the State Legislative Assembly on student security, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said that a Government Resolution (GR) issued on May 13 mandated the installation of CCTVs in all schools, government, aided and private, following earlier directions from the Bombay High Court on improving child protection mechanisms.

"So far, the programme has resulted in CCTV systems being fitted in approximately 60,049 local body government schools and 29,049 private schools, covering a significant number of institutions statewide," Bhuse said.

Responding to concerns about safety infrastructure, he emphasised that this initiative was part of a wider strategy to strengthen compliance with POCSO Act guidelines, establish school safety committees, and improve mechanisms for reporting and redressal of safety breaches.

He added that awareness and compliance with child protection norms have increased across Maharashtra.

The minister highlighted advances in digital and administrative tracking. He stated that 45,677 teachers and non-teaching staff have been enrolled in the state's Teachers-Staff Database, a move aimed at tightening background verification and improving accountability across schools.

Further, 4,888 schools have completed registration on the state's School Portal, enabling real-time monitoring of safety compliance and institutional activities. Bhuse said the digital platform serves as a backbone for reporting, audits and communication between schools and regulatory bodies.

Highlighting community and institutional participation, the minister informed the House that 1,03,665 School Safety Committees have been constituted across Maharashtra, along with 1,03,703 Parent-Teacher Associations, ensuring greater parental involvement in safety oversight. He added that 1,03,703 schools have formally confirmed adherence to POCSO Act provisions and child protection guidelines.

Addressing questions from opposition members on the pace of implementation, Bhuse acknowledged challenges in uniformly rolling out CCTV and other safety protocols but assured that continuous action is underway to complete installations in remaining schools and bridge infrastructure gaps.

He further highlighted state allocations to strengthen security resources in tribal and remote area schools, mentioning a dedicated Rs 18 crore for CCTV installations in Tribal Development Department ashram schools.

Opposition legislators pressed the government on the speed of rollout and complained some schools lag behind compliance despite clear court mandates and assembly directives.



In response, Bhuse said, "Regional education offices had been instructed to expedite installation work urgently; there will be strict monitoring to ensure adherence to safety standards."

Assembly members also held strong views on broader student safety measures, including background checks for school staff and improved community reporting systems, underscoring child protection as a priority for both the state and civil society.

The minister's assurance comes amid sustained advocacy from parents and legal activists for tangible safety measures in schools, especially after high court interventions that highlighted gaps in protective infrastructure, including CCTV coverage and transport safety systems in many government-run schools.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)