Class 10 Student Made To Sit On Floor For Exam. He Hadn't Paid Fees

When Faiz Khan returned home from work at night on October 3, he found his son, Fahad Faiz Khan, crying. The boy asked, "Daddy, fee kab pay karoge (When will you pay fee)?"

The question and a plea came from the humiliation the boy had to face at school during the day. The child was made to sit on the floor during a first-semester exam over non-payment of fees. The incident has been reported from Salahuddin Ayyubi Memorial Urdu High School in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

"It was Fahad's first semester's first exam, and he was asked to sit on the floor, away from other students in the class," said Faiz, the student's father.

Faiz consoled his son and asked him to go to school the next day, promising to address the issue.

On October 4, Faiz visited the school and enquired about Fahad.

"I was told that Fahad sits on the third floor, but I wasn't allowed to go. Somehow, I managed to go up and saw my son sitting on newspaper on the floor. When I confronted the exam invigilator, he asked me to speak to the principal. I took my boy out of the room," said Faiz.

Faiz took his son to the police station to report the incident. The police filed a case against the principal and teachers involved and sent the kid back to the school so that he could finish writing his paper.

"Fahad's school fee is Rs 2,500, of which I have paid Rs 1,200. The school has already withheld his class 9 results over the outstanding Rs 1,300," claims Faiz.

The family allege that the school administration has blatantly violated the self-respect and rights of the student, causing their son to suffer humiliation.

NDTV tried reaching out to the school but has not received a response so far.