Maharashtra Man Dies By Suicide, Blames Family In Video: Cops

A 32-year-old man from Palghar in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide after recording a video in which he accused his wife, in-laws and his own father of persistent harassment, police said on Monday.

The police have registered a case of suicide abetment against his wife, father and in-laws, they said.

The man, identified as Babu Vitthal Karande, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Parasnath Nagari in Naigaon area on the evening of September 25, the police said.

Later, when his mother returned home, she found him hanging, following which the local police were informed.

The man had allegedly been facing harassment from his wife, in-laws, and even his own father for more than a year, the Naigaon police said.

Before taking the extreme step, he recorded a video message in which he purportedly blamed them for his distress and stated that their constant harassment drove him to suicide, a police official said.

The video was apparently shared with the deceased's wife with his brother shortly after the incident, he said.

A police complaint lodged by the deceased's brother claimed that since last year, the deceased had been subjected to repeated assaults, false allegations, and court disputes instigated by the accused.

Based on the complaint, the Naigaon police on Friday registered a case against the man's wife, father, father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

The police were verifying the allegations made in the complaint and the contents of the video, he said.

