Their Instagram Reel Showed Them Harassing Women. Here's What Cops Did

Two men have been detained after they posted an Instagram reel that showed them harassing women on the streets of Loni town, reflecting prompt action by the police to ensure women's safety in Maharashtra. Shahid Hussain Shaikh and Saad Hasham Syed owned up to their crime before the cops and released an apology video, advising others not to indulge in such crimes.

Shaikh and Syed, both from Shrirampur in Ahmednagar district, had visited Loni on October 4 and filmed a video of themselves while making lewd remarks about women passing through the Ahilya Nagar area. The accused were heard saying in the video that they had come to Loni from Shrirampur "just to harass college girls". Then, turning the camera towards two women passing by, one of them remarked, "Why are they laughing?"

They later uploaded the video on Instagram with the caption, "I was making the video, and they were laughing."

The police acted quickly after taking note of the reel. They promptly identified the two men and detained them. They filed a case against them and seized their mobile phones and motorcycle. The two later confessed to their crime and released an apology video.

"We had gone to Loni on Saturday since it was a holiday. While shooting our video, we made some objectionable comments on the women passing through the area. We had uploaded the video on Instagram. That's why charges have been filed against us," they said in the apology video.

Then followed an advice against engaging in such behaviour. "Don't do this or you will be charged too," the two men said.