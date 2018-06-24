'Yogi Mango', Named After UP Chief Minister, Showcased At 2-Day Festival The mango variety from Saharanpur, named "Yogi" after the chief minister, was the centre of attraction in the festival.

At a 2-day festival held in Lucknow, a variety of mango was named after Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Lucknow: Mango lovers had a chance to taste over 700 varieties of the fruit at a two-day festival in Lucknow with 'Yogi mango' named after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being the centre of attraction of the event.



Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the two-day festival dedicated to the kings of fruits and stressed that horticulture can help double farmers' income.



"Horticulture can help in achieving the target of doubling farmers' income and officials need to make the farmers aware of it," he said, inaugurating the festival which will showcase over 700 varieties of mango in the country.



"Uttar Pradesh is the leading mango growing state which also grows the maximum varieties," Yogi Adityanath said.



The chief minister also hailed the effort of holding the festival which he said will help enhance the income of farmers.



Stressing the need to encourage the different varieties of mangoes grown in the state, he said that in the absence of proper marketing, the state was not succeeding in branding its product.



Apart from other mango varieties, the variety from Saharanpur, named "Yogi" after the chief minister, was the centre of attraction in the festival.



The mango growers of Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh took part in the festival which concluded today.



During the two-day festival, the mango producers were kept updated with the latest techniques to augment the quality of production, Director of horticulture and food processing department, Raghvendra Pratap Singh said.



The festival acted as a platform to enhance knowledge about different varieties of mangoes and is also aimed at contributing to horti-tourism, he said.



A seminar on new techniques and redressal of problems of mango growers is also scheduled to be held during the festival besides a buyer-seller meet.



