Yogi Adityanath In Ayodhya To See Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today visited Ayodhya to review preparations for Ram temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

The Chief Minister reached Ayodhya in the afternoon and visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the 'Bhoomi Pujan' is to be held.

He also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and was seen giving various directions to the senior officers.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anju Kumar Jha and DIG Deepak Kumar also accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit in which he also sought details of sitting and other plans for the event, a senior official said.

The Chief Minister had to visit Ayodhya on Sunday, but the plan was cancelled due to the death of UP minister Kamla Rani Varun.



