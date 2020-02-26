'Protests Against Citizenship Amendment Act Unnecessary': Yogi Adityanath

They are spreading rumours over CAA and NRC, Yogi Adityanath said (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday slammed protesters who are against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, and said the intentions of anti-social elements will never be fulfilled.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly he said, "The intention of anti-social elements will never be fulfilled. After all, who is having trouble with this Act? Why they are trying to discredit the country."

He said protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act was unnecessary.

"If people have misunderstood that they can arson and damage property then we know how to find a solution for that misunderstanding too. That is why protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act is unnecessary," he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the Opposition, the Chief Minister stated that they had divided people in the name of caste. "We speak of development and they speak of castes and divide people," he said.

"They are spreading rumours over CAA and NRC," he further said.

Highlighting the achievements of state government, Yogi Adityanath said," we decided to build Asia's largest airport in Jewar. We have created 33 lakh jobs for the youth."

"Previous government could not take the decision on the Airport in Jewar but we took the decision to build Asia's largest Airport," he said in the House.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, he said, "What our government has done, your government was unable to do."

"We gave a university in Azamgarh, we are giving an airport but your government could not deliver even when you were ruling," he said.