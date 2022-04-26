Yogi Adityanath Orders Suspension Of Secondary Education Ex-Director Over Paper Leak

Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of an official for dereliction of duty. (FILE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered the suspension of an official for dereliction of duty, days after removing him from the post of director of secondary education following a class 12 English question paper leak.

Vinay Pandey was removed as director of secondary education on April 21 and was posted as the director of literacy alternative education, Urdu and oriental languages.

A tweet by the chief minister's office read, "Another strict action by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji over negligence in the discharge of official duties. The then Director of Education (secondary) suspended." He has ordered the suspension of the then director of education (secondary) who was found prima facie guilty of not discharging official duties properly, negligence and indifference towards government works and non-compliance of government-level instructions, it added.

The exam of the Uttar Pradesh secondary school board was cancelled in 24 districts after the question paper was leaked in Ballia last month. Adityanath had ordered invoking the stringent National Security Act in the case.

The cancelled examination was held again on April 13.

District Inspector of Schools, Ballia, Brajesh Mishra and three journalists Ajit Kumar Ojha, Digvijay Singh and Manoj Gupta were among the 52 accused persons who were arrested in this connection.

The district judge later approved the bail plea of the three journalists. P

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)