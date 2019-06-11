Yogi Adityanath Meets Mulayam Singh, Enquires About His Health

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted photographs of his meeting with Mulayam Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday met Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow and enquired about his health.

The 79-year-old Samajwadi Party patriarch was admitted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level showed a rise.

He was later discharged after a few hours last night.

Also present on the occasion were Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, his son Arjun and daughter Tina.

Mulayam Singh's brother Shivpal Yadav was also seen in one of the pictures.