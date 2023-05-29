Yogi Adityanath Casts Vote In Key UP Polls

Yogi Adityanath casts his vote.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday cast his vote for the by-elections of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

The voting for the bypolls of two vacant seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council began on Monday at around 9 am.

The bypolls were announced after two seats in the Legislative Council went vacant. One seat fell vacant after the resignation of Laxman Prasad Acharya after he was appointed the Governor of Sikkim. Another seat fell vacant after the death of BJP member Banwari Lal Dohre.

The tenure of Laxman Acharya, who was made the governor of Sikkim, was supposed to last till 2027 while Dohre's term was set to expire in 2028.

Polling began at 9 am and continued till 4 pm. The counting of votes will also be done on Monday itself and the results are likely to be declared by evening.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Manvendra Singh and Padmasen Chowdhary as candidates for the by-election. Both are currently state vice presidents of the BJP.

Samajwadi Party has declared Ramjatan Rajbhar and Ramkamal Nirmal as candidates.

