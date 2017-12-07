Yogi Adityanath Bats For Inclusion Of BR Ambedkar In Syllabus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today called for inclusion of B R Ambedkar in the syllabus saying "students should be imparted with the knowledge about these great personalities"."A personality like Ambedkar should get a place in the syllabus. Instead of giving holidays on the anniversaries of stalwarts, on such days the students should be imparted with the knowledge about these great personalities. This will also enable the younger generation to seek inspiration from these stalwarts," he said at the Ambedkar Mahasabha on the occasion of death anniversary of the architect of the Constitution.He said pictures of Ambedkar will be put in every government office of Uttar Pradesh.Mr Adityanath stressed on his government's commitment to provide toilets to every person, in order to put an end to the practice of manual scavenging."More than 48 lakh toilets have been constructed in rural areas. The entire amount of scholarship meant for the students belonging to SCs and STs has been transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries," he said.Recalling Ambedkar's contribution, Governor Ram Naik said his role as the chairman of the drafting committee of Constitution was "extremely challenging"."In the current time, it is difficult to understand his struggle," Mr Naik said.