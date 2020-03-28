Yogi Adityanath Orders Quarantine For 1 Lakh Migrants Who Returned Amid Lockdown

Yogi Adityanath chaired a review meeting at his residence over the lockdown situation (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued directions to officials to quarantine approximately one lakh people who have arrived in the state from other parts of the country in the last three days.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Yogi Adityanath said that in the last three days, one lakh people have come to UP from other states.

Their names, addresses and phone numbers have been made available to the district magistrates and they are being monitored.

The chief minister also issued directives that these people be kept in quarantine and arrangements for their food and other daily needs be fulfilled, the statement said.

"No one in the state should remain hungry during the lockdown," the chief minister was quoted as saying.

Yogi Adityanath, while chairing a review meeting at his residence, also issued directions to officials to strengthen the supply chain, it said.