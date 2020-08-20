Yogi Adityanath Approves Around Rs 10 Lakh For Student's Heart Surgery

In a letter, Yogi Adityanath said as per the estimates of the Medanta Hospital, Rs 9.90 lakh was being approved from the chief minister's discretionary fund for operation.

Yogi Adityanath Approves Around Rs 10 Lakh For Student's Heart Surgery

Yogi Adityanath has approved Rs 9.90 lakh for a B.Ed student's heart surgery

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended a helping hand to a B.Ed student, suffering from a serious cardiac ailment, by approving Rs 9.90 lakh for her surgery, an official said.

In a letter to father of Madhulika Misra, a resident of Machligaon at Campierganj in Gorakhpur district, the chief minister referred to her problem in heart valves that required a surgery, the spokesperson said.

In the letter addressed to her father, Yogi Adityanath said as per the estimates of the Medanta Hospital, Rs 9.90 lakh was being approved from the chief minister's discretionary fund for operation, according to the official.

Comments
Yogi AdityanathYogi Adityanath helps student

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india