Yasin Malik Absolutely Fine And Healthy, Say Cops After Wife Raises Concerns

Yasin Malik is currently in jail in connection with terror finding cases.

The condition of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is absolutely fine and there is no reason for any worry about his health, Director General of Tihar Prison Sandeep Goel said on Sunday night.

Sandeep Goel's statement came hours after Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Malik in a video message talked about her apprehension regarding the health of the jailed JKLF chief.

Yasin Malik is currently in jail in connection with terror finding cases.

"Yasin Malik is absolutely fine. There is no reason for any worry about his health," Sandeep Goel told PTI.

The DG also said rumours regarding Yasin Malik's health are completely false.

In the video message, the Pakistan-born wife of Yasin Malik had claimed that his health conditions was deteriorating and he needed urgent attention.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.