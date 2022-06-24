Yashwant Sinha, Opposition's Choice For President, Gets 'Z Category' Security

Centre has given 'Z Category' security to Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's presidential candidate

The Centre has extended 'Z Category' security cover of armed CRPF commandos to Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's presidential candidate, officials said today.

The commando squad has taken over the task of Mr Sinha's security after the Union Home Ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF's VIP security wing to ensure protection to 84-year-old Yashwant Sinha.

The armed personnel, about eight to ten working in shifts, will escort Mr Sinha whenever he moves across the country, they said.

A higher Z-plus cover of CRPF commandos has also been accorded to the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Yashwant Sinha is expected to file his nomination on June 27 following which he will travel across the country seeking votes in his favour for becoming the next President of India.

The presidential election would be held on July 18 to elect a successor to the current President Ram Nath Kovind and the result would be out on July 21.

President Ram Nath Kovind's term will end on July 24.



