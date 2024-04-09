Chief Election Commissioner Gets Z-Category Security Amid Threats: Report

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been given Z-category security by Home Ministry

The Union government has provided Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with a Z-category security cover of armed commandos in view of potential threats, official sources said today.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task, the sources told Press Trust of India.

A threat perception report prepared by central security agencies had recommended a strong cover for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar. The move comes amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections that begin on April 19.

The armed commandos will accompany the CEC during his travels across the country, the sources told Press Trust of India.

Mr Kumar is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch. He took charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner on May 15, 2022.

He had been appointed as an election commissioner in the Election Commission on September 1, 2020.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)