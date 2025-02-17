Remote Voting For NRIs, AI, Biometrics: Outgoing Poll Panel Chief's Wishlist

Exiting Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday called for remote voting mechanisms for NRIs and migrant workers, biometric authentication to cast votes, and non-disclosure of votes (to guard against post-poll violence) received by each candidate at any given polling station.

Mr Kumar also underlined the need for "financial transparency" in managing poll expenses and campaign promises and action against "fake narratives" spread via social media. He also spoke about Artificial Intelligence, or AI, which he declared could "revolutionise (the) conduct of elections".

In his farewell speech Mr Kumar - whose term has been marked by the claims the EC favours the ruling BJP and that EVMs, or electronic voting machines, are routinely hacked - also hit back at his critics, declaring "such tactics are better avoided in the interest of a mature democracy".

On NRIs' Voting

On the question of allowing NRIs to vote from outside the country, the outgoing CEC said, "India's growing aspirations for its rightful place in the world order require (us) to show deep commitment to the Election Commission's moto of 'No voter to be left behind' (and) it is, therefore, the right time to enable our Non-Resident Indians to vote from outside the country." The poll panel, Mr Kumar said, had developed mechanisms for this and only the centre's nod remains for implementation.

Under current laws Indian citizens living abroad - for purpose of education, business, or employment - remain eligible to vote in this country, but must be physically present to do so, i.e., they must travel to India to vote at designated booths. Since 2020 the EC has been looking at alternate arrangements.

These included voting by post, at Indian embassies or commissions, or online, but no concrete measure has been worked out so far, with political parties at odds over each of these measures.

By some estimates around one lakh NRIs are already registered to vote, with lakhs more eligible but not on the rolls. Around 25,000 of those registered came to India to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

"The government should take a final decision swiftly to enfranchise those who contribute significantly to our nation from afar," Rajiv Kumar said on the 'NRI voting from abroad' topic.

Consensus must also be developed on remote voting for migrant workers, he said.

On EC Criticism

In his speech Mr Kumar touched on several other issues too, including doubts over the EC's independence. Responding to that criticism, he slammed all "motivated and uncorroborated attacks on democratic institutions" and declared that these had not deterred the crores of India's voters.

Mr Kumar seemed to refer specifically to more recent allegations against the EC - from the Haryana and Maharashtra election in October last year and the Delhi election this month. In these polls - all three of which the BJP scored thumping wins - the opposition had questioned the speed and accuracy of voting data, trends, and results published by the poll body on its website.

"I have observed a pattern in the timing of certain narratives. During peak polling or counting hours, a wave of fake allegations and rumors begins to spread across media and social media, misleading people and creating confusion. Narratives are deliberately set to distort facts," he thundered.

"However, the Commission follows a policy of restraint, choosing not to respond while the election process is underway, ensuring that focus remains on the integrity and smooth conduct of polls."

"The Commission, as an institution, often finds itself unfairly blamed by those unwilling to accept electoral outcomes," he continued, seeming to refer to the Congress and the Haryana result.

On Biometrics And 'Totaliser'

Among other points discussed in his speech, Mr Kumar addressed the role of technology in the conduct of elections, calling it "a powerful enabler". He spoke about AI and the ERONET, a web-based platform for poll officials that supports 14 languages to manage the voter database.

"However, innovations like biometric authentication may further help prevent impersonation and multiple voting, ensuring that every vote belongs to the rightful voter," he said.

On the more contentious issue of the release of voting data from booths, which is currently accessed by the EC publishing Form 17C, he blamed such information for post-election violence, and victimisation and exclusion of the supporters of opposition parties from developmental activities".

"... technologies like the totaliser, already developed by the Commission, will ensure that votes polled by each candidate - polling station-wise - are not disclosed. I believe this should be explored, political consensus attempted, and tested on a pilot basis to enhance voter secrecy..."

Who Will Be New CEC?

Last week sources told NDTV the three-member panel to select Mr Kumar's replacement will meet this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha) will be on the panel.

This will happen as the Supreme Court hears petitions against the law governing selection of a new Chief Election Commissioner that, its critics say, gives the centre the upper hand in the process.

The new CEC will oversee the conduct of elections in Bihar later this year and, most likely, those in Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu in 2026.

