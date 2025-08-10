"Perpetual Youth": BJP Rips Into Rahul Gandhi Over Voter List Allegations

The BJP has rubbished the "fake voter" allegations of the Congress, and accused Rahul Gandhi of "demeaning" constitutional bodies under the "pressure of foreign and anti-India forces".

Launching a no-holds barred attack on the Congress leader, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said today that he is trying to "vent his frustration over losing power by making unnecessary, baseless, and false allegations against the Election Commission."

Dubbing Mr Gandhi the "perpetual youth" of Indian politics, Mr Trivedi said he "only speaks nonsense and has degraded the post of Leader of Opposition".

Mr Gandhi, he alleged, has been "repeatedly caught lying before the courts and the public". And the Congress leader, his party, and the INDIA bloc "engaged in conspiracies to defame the country's democracy" under the "pressure" of foreign and anti-India forces.

The Election Commission, he said has "exposed one of his false claims" again today.

"The Election Commission has been consistently asking Rahul Gandhi to verify his fake data, but he has failed to do so. How can he, when his allegations are fabricated?" Mr Trivedi said.

Mr Gandhi had released another set of what he called "fake voter" list again today, saying it was another example of the Election Commission tweaking the lists at the behest of the BJP.

This, he alleged, was done through fake addresses, multiple voters registered under one address, and mis-use of Form 6 -- meant only for first-time voters.

The Commission has demanded that he formally seek an investigation or submit a declaration under oath. If he failed to do that, it would mean that he is knowingly making absurd allegations, the EC has said.

Earlier today, the Commission also gave a point-to-point rebuttal of his allegations about a 70-year-old woman registering as a first-time

voter and voting twice.



Mr Gandhi claimed his party had asked for a digital voter list and CCTV footage of the voting booth from the EC, but they have ignored it.

"Then we did our own investigation, filed RTIs and we got the data. The truth is that the Election Commission and the BJP are stealing the election," he alleged.