"Tactics To Malign": Poll Body Hits Back At AAP A Day Before Delhi Votes

The Election Commission responded Tuesday afternoon to what it called "repeated pressure tactics" by "political parties and candidates" to malign and question its authority a day before the Delhi election.

In a post on X the poll body said it had noted such attempts, but opted for "restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoicism" and said it would "not be swayed by such insinuations". It also noted that "issues raised" ahead of the Delhi poll were investigated and acted on "by over 1.5 lakh officials, functioning within (an) established legal framework and robust process (to) ensure fair play".

The Election Commission's post follows comments by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal, about its independence. The former, this morning, accused the EC of ignoring instances of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri's family "openly flouting" the Model Code of Conduct.

Action on issues raised by political parties & candidates are taken in each instance by over 1.5 lakh officials in #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 who are functioning within established legal framework, robust processes & SoPs ensuring fair play&non partisan conduct. — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) February 4, 2025

In multiple posts on X on Monday, Atishi said members of the BJP leader's family had been seen "roaming" in Delhi's Kalkaji area (which is her constituency) in violation of the Model Code.

She also said she had filed a complaint with Delhi Police but, instead, was charged herself.

"The Election Commission is unbelievable. Ramesh Bidhuri's family members are openly flouting the model code of conduct and there is no action. I complained to the police and the Election Commission, (but instead) they registered a case against me," she said in her X post.

The Chief Minister - who faces a case for allegedly slapping a policeman - has had several complaints to make of Ramesh Bidhuri, who, in September 2023, used communal slurs to attack then-Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali, and is now the BJP's pick to stop her from retaining her Kalkaji seat.

Last month Atishi broke down and cried while reacting to his comments about her father; the remarks were condemned by the AAP, which accused him of using "filthy language".

Bidhuri earlier also made crude comments about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra; he declared he would have roads "as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's cheek" if elected.

Arvind Kejriwal's Attack

And it isn't just Atishi who has taken on the EC before this election.

AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal has accused the poll body and Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, have been told to support "hooliganism" against the ruling party and protect the BJP as it workers distribute liquor and money in exchange for votes in Wednesday's election.

"If anyone stops them, they will be charged under a case of obstructing work," he said.

Last week he wrote to the top election official in Delhi to flag alleged attacks against party workers in New Delhi, the constituency he has held since 2013. He claimed party workers were being assaulted by 'goons' linked to the BJP's candidate for that seat - Parvesh Verma.

And, on Monday, on what is supposed to be the final day of campaigning, Mr Kejriwal fired a particularly sharp barb at the EC, claiming the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, would be offered a lucrative post by the BJP after his impending retirement.

"... Rajiv Kumarji, who is Chief Election Commissioner, is retiring this month. What kind of post has been offered post-retirement? Governor, President? I request Rajivji... don't destroy democracy."

Mr Kejriwal also took on the EC over its response to his comments about "poison" in Yamuna water supplied to Delhi by the BJP government in Haryana. On this topic the EC has sent two notices to the AAP leader, demanding he provide concrete proof of his allegations or risk a jail term.

Delhi's 70 Assembly seats vote in a single phase on Wednesday. The results will be counted three days later, at which time the AAP will hope to have secured a historic third successive term.

