AAP's "Tax Discount" Jibe At BJP, Says "GST To Be Halved After Delhi Loss"

The Aam Aadmi Party vs Bharatiya Janata Party battle for Delhi - voting for the 2025 Assembly election is in less than 48 hours - hit the home stretch Monday with senior figures from both sides, including AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the BJP, exchanging fierce jabs, and accusing the other of corruption and failing the city's residents.

Mr Kejriwal - borrowing a page from the Congress' book - set the ball rolling this morning by alleging it had done "nothing for the common people, except benefitting billionaire friends" over the last decade.

Taking on the BJP over its 'double-engine' push, i.e., the belief that having its government at the centre and state will speed up development, the AAP leader wrote on X in Hindi, "It has become clear... if such a government is in power, it will crush all under its wheels... poor and middle class."

He also pointed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement Saturday - that individual taxpayers earning up to Rs 12 lakh need not pay income tax - and claimed it to be a populist move.

पिछले दस सालों में मोदी सरकार ने अपने अरबपति दोस्तों को फ़ायदा पहुँचाने के अलावा आम जनता के लिए कुछ नहीं किया।



जैसे ही आप लोगों ने इनको लोक सभा में कम सीटें दीं, तो इन्होंने तुरंत बजट में 12 लाख की छूट दे दी।



एक बार दिल्ली चुनाव में इनको अच्छे से हरा दो, देख लेना ये सभी… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2025

"As soon as you gave them fewer seats in the Lok Sabha (the BJP won only 240 seats in last year's federal election, compared to 303 in the 2019 poll), they immediately gave 'discount' of Rs 12 lakh.

"And, once you defeat them in Delhi, you will see they will halve GST (Goods and Services Tax, distribution of funds from which is a key issue between states and the centre) rates on all goods."

Also, Mr Kejriwal - who has also had a run-in with the Election Commission last week, over his comment about the BJP's Haryana government "poisoning" the Yamuna water supply - took up that cudgel again, claiming the poll panel had "surrendered before the Bharatiya Janata Party".

"... this raises a very big question... Rajiv Kumarji, who is the Chief Election Commissioner, is retiring at the end of this month. What kind of post has been offered post-retirement? Governor, President?" he hinted darkly. "I request Rajiv Kumarji... do your duty... do not destroy the country's democracy."

Neither the EC nor Mr Kumar have responded so far, but the BJP has; the party hit back swiftly - a multi-pronged response led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed Delhi students today to rebut one of the AAP's biggest projects - improvements to government-run schools.

PM Leads Counterattack

Mr Modi reminded his rival the people of Delhi will have the final say.

"I have heard in Delhi, they (the AAP) do not allow all children to study further after Class IX. Only those who are guaranteed to pass are allowed... because if the result is bad, their (the AAP's) reputation will be ruined. That is why dishonest work is done," he told students.

#WATCH | Delhi: In an interaction with students, PM Narendra Modi lashes out at how students' future is harmed to improve the image of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) govt pic.twitter.com/VVp9XOvnsM — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

Education has been a key issue in the build-up to this election; all three major parties - AAP, BJP, and Congress - have made it a point to offer sops and freebies for students, including concessions on Metro fares and free travel on the public bus system, as well as financial assistance.

The PM's right-hand man, Home Minister Amit Shah, was also in action, at Jungpura, from where his opposite, Manish Sisodia will contest. Mr Shah's chosen point of attack was the alleged liquor excise scam, in connection with which Mr Sisodia and Mr Kejriwal had been jailed on corruption claims.

#DelhiElection2025 | Addressing an election rally in Jangpura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Manish Sisodia (AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency) has come here. You should ask him, what did he do that he had to leave Patparganj (constituency). He thinks he can make… pic.twitter.com/hpU4xHw0Nh — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

"Sisodia has come here. You ask him... what did he do that he had to leave Patparganj (the seat he won in the 2020 Delhi election). As a Deputy CM, he did one work - opened liquor shops near temples, schools, and gurudwaras. There is only one Education Minister... who went to jail in the liquor scam..."

Mr Shah also attacked the AAP leader on the 'sheeshmahal' front, referring to jabs by the BJP and Congress over claims the ruling party spent Rs 45 crore to renovate Mr Kejriwal's official residence, when he was Chief Minister. The AAP has denied these claims, insisting renovations were needed.

#DelhiElection2025 | Addressing an election rally in Jangpura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...In 2013, Kejriwal used to say he would not take a house, car or security after becoming CM. But he took a car and bungalow also. He was not satisfied with one house, so he… pic.twitter.com/dPbRgdzcqh — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

"In 2013, Kejriwal used to say he would not take a house or car after becoming Chief Minister... but then he took a car and bungalow (and) was not satisfied with one house, so he constructed the 'sheeshmahal'. Kejriwal indulged in corruption worth crores... should he be voted to power again?"

Delhi will vote in a single-phase Assembly election on Wednesday, with results due three days later.

The AAP - which many believes is battling for its political future - is hoping for a third successive term, while the BJP has poured money and resources into ousting Mr Kejriwal.

