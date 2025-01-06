Video: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Breaks Down Over BJP Leader's Jibe

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi broke down today while reacting to BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial comment on her father. The BJP leader had stooped to abusing an elderly man for elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

"My father has been a teacher all his life...He cannot walk without support," Atishi said haltingly during a press meet, apparently struggling to control her tears.

"For elections, he stooped so low...he will abuse an old man. This country's politics can stoop so low...I cannot believe it. He is asking for votes by abusing my old father," the Chief Minister said.

Ramesh Bidhuri, a BJP candidate for the approaching Delhi election, had targeted Atishi over her surname during a rally in the capital on Sunday. Mr Bidhuri is the BJP candidate against Atishi in Kalkaji constituency.

"Atishi has changed her father. She used to be Marlena, now she is Singh. Her parents had filed a petition seeking clemency for Afzal Guru, the man responsible for killing young people," Mr Bidhuri said.

The comments drew sharp criticism from AAP.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said BJP leaders had "crossed all limits of shamelessness". "BJP leaders are using filthy language against Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi. The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a female Chief Minister. All the women of Delhi will take revenge for this," the former Delhi chief minister wrote in a post on X.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "If he can use derogatory language for a female Chief Minister, just imagine how he would treat an ordinary woman if, by mistake, Ramesh Bidhuri becomes an MLA. The BJP is insulting women because they will blindly support their son and brother (Arvind Kejriwal). Ramesh Bidhuri will be badly defeated by this female Chief Minister."

Earlier, Mr Bidhuri had raked up another controversy with his remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

"I will make a road as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's cheek," he had said.

After facing a huge backlash, he apologised, saying, "If my words have hurt the motherly power, sisters, or anyone else, I apologise. We respect women. But I also say that Congress and AAP should first look at their deteriorating political situation."