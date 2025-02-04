How To Vote In Delhi Assembly Elections: Step-By-Step Guide

The campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Monday evening, and all eyes are now on the voting day, February 5, to elect members to the 70-member assembly. The results of this closely watched election will be declared on February 8.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be a three-cornered battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, dominated the Delhi polls in the last two elections in 2015 and 2020. Before AAP's rise, Congress held power in the city for 15 years, while the BJP has not been in control for 27 years.

Delhi has 1.56 crore registered voters, with 13,766 polling stations set to facilitate the election process. Of the total electorate, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh are women, and 1,267 are third-gender voters.

How to vote in Delhi Assembly Elections

Voting is an essential democratic right, and understanding the process is key. Here's what you must keep in mind before heading out to cast your vote on February 5:

Register Your Name: Ensure your name is listed on the electoral roll. All Indian citizens who were 18 as of January 1 can register as voters in their constituency. You can complete your registration through the Election Commission of India's website.

Ensure your name is listed on the electoral roll. All Indian citizens who were 18 as of January 1 can register as voters in their constituency. You can complete your registration through the Election Commission of India's website. Verify Your Name In Voter List: Check if your name appears in the voters' list by visiting Electoral Search or using the Voter Helpline App available on Android and iOS.

Check if your name appears in the voters' list by visiting Electoral Search or using the Voter Helpline App available on Android and iOS. Locate Your Polling Station: Use the Election Commission's tools to find the exact polling station assigned to you.

Use the Election Commission's tools to find the exact polling station assigned to you. Carry Your ID: Bring your Voter ID (EPIC) or other required ID documents as prescribed by the Election Commission.

What Happens In Polling Booth

Check-in and Verification: A polling official will verify your name in the electoral roll and ask for your ID proof. Once your identity is confirmed, your left forefinger will be inked to prevent double voting.

A polling official will verify your name in the electoral roll and ask for your ID proof. Once your identity is confirmed, your left forefinger will be inked to prevent double voting. Receiving Voter's Slip: You will be given a voter's slip, which you need to sign in the register.

You will be given a voter's slip, which you need to sign in the register. Voting: You'll proceed to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). In the booth, press the button next to the candidate's symbol of your choice. A beep will confirm your selection and a red light will glow next to the candidate's name.

You'll proceed to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). In the booth, press the button next to the candidate's symbol of your choice. A beep will confirm your selection and a red light will glow next to the candidate's name. VVPAT Check: After voting, the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will show the selected candidate's name, serial number, and symbol for seven seconds.

After voting, the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will show the selected candidate's name, serial number, and symbol for seven seconds. Exit: Once done, exit the booth, show your inked finger to indicate you've voted, and leave the premises.

How to Download Your Voter Slip Online for Delhi Assembly Election 2025

Visit the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi website.

Select 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll'.

Enter your details and click 'Search'.

If your name appears, click 'View Details'.

Download or print your voter slip.

You can also use the Voter Helpline app by linking your mobile number to your EPIC number from your Voter ID.

Identity Verification

At the polling booth, you can present one of the following IDs for verification:

Voter ID card (EPIC)

Aadhaar card

Passport

Driver's license

Ration card

Bank passbook with a photograph

Pan card

Government service photo ID

Ensure your ID is original and valid to avoid any issues during the verification process.

What is a VVPAT?

A VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) is a system used in elections for transparency and to verify that a voter's choice is accurately recorded.

After you cast your vote on an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), the VVPAT generates a printout of the vote, which includes the candidate's photo, the party symbol, and the serial number. This printout is visible for seven seconds so that the voter checks and confirms their vote has been registered.

The printout is then stored in a sealed box for further verification during the counting process, if necessary.

If there is any discrepancy, the voter can report it to the presiding officer, who will conduct a test vote. If the mismatch persists, voting will be stopped.