Canada Election 2025: Complete Guide On How To Cast Your Vote

With Canada's federal election scheduled for Monday, voters across the nation are preparing to cast their ballots, as Prime Minister Mark Carney, who leads the Liberal Party, and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre are locked in a neck-and-neck battle. This election, called amid escalating tensions with the United States, has already seen a surge in early voting.

How To Vote In The 2025 Canadian Federal Election

Elections Canada, the independent agency responsible for conducting federal elections, provides multiple avenues for eligible voters to participate.

Advance Voting

Advance polls were open from April 18 to April 21, allowing voters to cast their ballots ahead of the general election day. Nearly 2 million Canadians voted on the first day of advance polling, setting a new single-day turnout record.

In total, over 7 million Canadians - about 25 per cent of eligible voters - voted in advance, which was a 25 per cent increase compared to the 2021 election, as per Elections Canada.

Voting By Mail

Voters could apply to vote by mail, a method known as a "special ballot." Applications for mail-in voting had to be submitted by April 23. So far, over 7.5 lakh Canadians have returned their mail-in ballots, surpassing the 6.6 lakh who did so in 2021.

Election Day Voting

On April 28, polling stations will be open from 9 am to 9 pm local time. Voters should consult their voter information card or visit the Elections Canada website to find their designated polling station.

Canada Elections: Who Can Vote?

To be eligible to vote in the federal election, you must:

Be a Canadian citizen.

Be 18 years of age or older on election day.

Be registered on the electoral roll.

You can register online, by phone, or in person at your polling station on election day.

What You Need To Do Before Heading To The Polling Station

Verify Registration: Ensure you are registered to vote by visiting the Elections Canada website or contacting their office.

Know Your Polling Station: Check your voter information card or the Elections Canada website to find your designated polling location.

Bring Identification: Acceptable forms of ID include a driver's license, passport, or any government-issued ID with your name and address.

As of the final week of campaigning, the latest polls show the Liberal Party holding a 5-point lead over the Conservatives.