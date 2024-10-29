'Electoral Process In Haryana Was Flawless': Poll Body Hits Back At Congress

The Election Commission on Tuesday criticised the Congress for making "baseless allegations... when faced with inconvenient electoral outcomes". The sharp rebuke comes after the Congress' repeated claims - between October 8 and 10 and again on October 14 - about procedural irregularities during the Haryana election that it lost to the BJP, despite racing into a sizeable early lead.

In a fierce statement the EC rejected the Congress' claims - specifically "an unexplained slowdown in updating of (Haryana election) results" on its website on counting day - October 8 - for two hours.

The EC cautioned the Congress, and other political parties, against making "unfounded and sensational complaints" during an election, including when votes are cast and then counted.

"Irresponsible allegations can lead to public unrest, turbulence, and chaos," the EC said, and urged the Congress to take "firm and concrete steps and curb (this) tendency of frivolous complaints".

"Each step in the electoral process in Haryana was flawless and executed under the watch of Congress candidates or agents," the EC pointed out in a formal response running into 1,600 pages.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer has also rejected the Congress' claims.