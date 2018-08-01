Yamuna Water Level Inching Towards Danger Mark In Mathura

The sub-divisional magistrates have been instructed to maintain vigil of the Yamuna river

Owing to the discharge of large amounts of water from a barrage, the water level in the Yamuna river is inching towards the danger mark in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, an official said on Tueaday.

"Today, Yamuna was flowing at the warning level and the rising trend of the river is continuing," Additional District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had said.

More than three-lakh cusec of water was discharged from Hathnikund barrage on Saturday, Mr Kumar said, adding that its impact would be visible on Wednesday night or on Thursday after when the water released from Hathnikund would reach Mathura.

The sub-divisional magistrates have been instructed to maintain vigil round the clock. People living in low-lying areas have been advised to shift to flood posts if the rising trend continues, he added.

The flood water has reached colonies based in flood zone of Mathura and Vrindaban, he said, adding that they would be shifted to flood outposts if the water entered into their colony.