Xi Jinping Describes Talks With PM Modi As 'Heart-To-Heart, Candid Discussions Like Friends'

Modi-Xi Informal Summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi met for talks in Mahabalipuram

Chinese President Xi Jinping today said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "heart-to-heart" and "candid discussions like friends" on bilateral ties during the second informal summit in Chennai.

"Yesterday Prime Minister as you said, you and I had engaged in candid conversations like friends, heart to heart discussions on bilateral relations," President Xi said, during India-China delegation-level talks.

President Xi had arrived in Mamallapuram on Friday for the two-day summit in the coastal town of Tamil Nadu and held a one-on-one discussion with PM Modi on various issues. They also discussed matters related to trade and economy. The two leaders spent five hours of "quality time".

The two leaders started the second day of the summit with one-to-one talks which lasted for over an hour.

While praising the hospitality accorded to him and his delegation, President Xi said, "We feel that Prime Minister and Indian government and people of Tamil Nadu cherish friendly sentiment toward the people of China's government." Prime Minister Narendra Modi smiled and ocassionaly nodded during President Xi's remarks.

"We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. Me and my colleagues have felt that very strongly. This will be a memorable experience for me and for us," he added.

Upon his arrival, President Xi was accorded a grand welcome by people who lined the streets along with traditional drum players, creating a warm environment which personified the Indian belief of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is like God).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took President Xi Jinping to three iconic monuments - Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butter Ball and the Shore Temple in Mamallapuram - a UNESCO World Heritage site, before settling down for a colourful performance.

During the tour, PM Modi also gave a guided tour of the monuments to President Xi.

The two leaders enjoyed a thrilling cultural performance at Shore Temple's complex in the evening. The programme showcased the Indian classical dance forms of Kathakali and Bharatnatyam to fast-paced Carnatic music, highlighting the region's magnificent roots.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.