WWE Star John Cena Shares Pic Of PM Modi. The Reason Will Surprise You

WWE India reacted to the post with a set of flags and handshake emojis.

Professional wrestler and WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) star John Cena has shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden on Instagram.

In the picture, shared by John Cena, PM Modi is seen showing his palm. People, on the platform, were reminded of the wrestler's signature “you can't see me” move.

PM Narendra Modi was on his first state visit to the US. On the last day of his visit, PM Modi said that the India-US partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion.

On the India-US partnership, PM Modi said, “This partnership can change the fate of the world in the 21st century. This partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction shared commitments and compassion.”

PM Modi also attended the State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House. A specially curated vegetarian menu was prepared for the evening, which also saw some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley in attendance. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra were among the attendees.

Prime Minister Modi, during his address at the State Dinner, said that “the guests here symbolise so much about the US-India relationship - our energy, our dynamism, and our potential”.

Thanking President Biden and the First Lady, PM Modi added, "You have gathered a group of exceptionally talented and remarkable people tonight, I must commend you for that.”