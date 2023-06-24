Joe Biden's Special Gift - A T-Shirt With PM Modi's Quote On AI

PM Modi gets a special gift from Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special t-shirt as a gift from Joe Biden on Friday which had his quote on AI printed on it - 'The future is AI - America & India'. PM Modi, during his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress, gave a new definition for AI - America and India.

AI is the future, be it Artificial Intelligence or America-India! Our nations are stronger together, our planet is better when we work in collaboration. pic.twitter.com/wTEPJ5mcbo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

"In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI- Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there has been even more momentous development in another AI- America and India," he said amid a round of applause.

Biden gave the special gift to PM Modi during a meeting with the business honchos of the two countries at the White House. The meeting came at a time the two countries look to deepen their ties in the high-tech sector.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, AMD CEO Lisa Su, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams were among the American representatives who participated in the meeting.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Zerodha and True Beacon co-founder Nikhil Kamath and 3rdiTech co-founder Vrinda Kapoor joined the meeting as part of the India business delegation.

PM Modi's address to the US Congress - for a historic second time - evoked multiple standing ovations, applauses and cheers from American lawmakers.

Prime Minister Modi, on his first-ever state visit to the United States, received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the White House.

This visit has been dubbed historic and path-breaking by the officials back home and is being seen as a breakthrough in India's quest to get the US to agree to critical cooperation in cutting-edge technologies including their transfer and joint research.