PM Modi Leaves For Egypt After Concluding 'Historic' US State Visit

PM Narendra Modi today left for Egypt after concluding his "historic" US State Visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Egypt after concluding his "historic" US State Visit during which he held talks with President Joe Biden and addressed the Joint Session of Congress.

This is the Prime Minister's first visit to Egypt.

The two-day State Visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997.

PM Modi was in the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

His visit to the US started in New York, where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden.

The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by PM Modi's address to Congress and a State Dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden hailed the "landmark" pact to jointly produce jet engines in India to power military aircraft and the US drone deal.

With India and the US set to elevate their strategic partnership, GE Aerospace announced it has signed an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to jointly produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-II Tejas.

In another big-ticket announcement, computer storage chip maker Micron said it will set up its semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat, entailing a total investment of USD 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore).

PM Modi on Thursday also became the first Indian leader to address the Joint Session of the US Congress twice.

During his address, he sought action against state sponsors of terrorism.

PM Modi also made a strong push for reforming multilateral institutions, including the UN, and spoke glowingly of India's ties with the US.

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a luncheon for the Indian leader at the State Department. PM Modi also met top CEOs of the US and India at the White House.

Later in the day, he addressed an event hosted by the Indian community in the US.

During his Egypt visit, Prime Minister Modi is likely to interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian government, prominent Egyptian personalities, and the Indian community, apart from holding talks with President Sisi.

In January, during President Sisi's State Visit, the two countries agreed to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister will visit the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery in Cairo, a solemn site that serves as a memorial to nearly 4,000 soldiers from the Indian Army who served and perished in Egypt and Palestine during World War I.

He will also visit the 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque, restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

In his departure statement on June 20, PM Modi had said, "I am excited to pay a State Visit to a close and friendly country for the first time."

"We had the pleasure of receiving President Sisi as the Chief Guest at our Republic Day celebrations this year. These two visits in the span of a few months are a reflection of our rapidly evolving partnership with Egypt, which was elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership' during President Sisi's visit.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Sisi and senior members of the Egyptian Government to impart further momentum to our civilizational and multi-faceted partnership. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Egypt," PM Modi said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)