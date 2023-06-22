PM Modi, Biden To Take Media Queries, White House Says 'Big Deal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will be taking questions from the press on Thursday, the White House has confirmed, terming it a "big deal".

John Kirby, the White House's national security spokesperson, said, "We are just grateful that Prime Minister Modi is participating in a press event at the end of the visit. We think that's important and we're glad he thinks that's important too."

The format of the press conference will include one question from the US press and one from an Indian journalist, Kirby said.

Prime Minister Modi rarely takes questions from the media, except for occasional one-on-one interviews. He has not addressed a single press meet since he became Prime Minister in 2014.

White House's press conferences with other world leaders have been tightly controlled, according to news agency Reuters.

US officials designate reporters beforehand from the American and foreign media for Biden and his guest to call upon, and a very limited number of questions are allowed, a Reuters report said.

Prime Minister Modi is on a state visit to the US, a rare honour the superpower reserves for its closest allies. The Prime Minister yesterday participated in International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters in New York and then flew to Washington DC. There, he attended a dinner with US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

This evening, he will address a joint sitting of the US Congress. This will be his second address to a joint sitting - a first for an Indian.