'Write To Me...': Chief Justice Surya Kant Dismisses Plea On 'Judicial Reforms'

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday dismissed a 'publicity-seeking' petition that sought the formation of a committee to oversee judicial reforms, including requiring every case to be settled within a 12-month period.

"We will not let anyone come here for 'judicial reforms'," the Chief Justice said, "If it is a matter of judicial reforms, I won't allow anyone to come to the court premises. First, put it in writing... whatever it is. Then I will see if it is possible or not. We are all here, we will do it."

The Chief Justice told the petitioner to "write a letter" to him with suggestions. "You want change in the country? Don't need to file such a petition... just write a letter and send it to me."

"Don't file petitions just to speak in front of the cameramen standing outside."

On the plea for more courts to handle the vast number of cases, the Chief Justice said, "Aap keh rahe hai ek saal mein har court faisla kare? Aisi kitne courts chahiye apko?" ("You're saying every court should deliver a judgment within a year? How many such courts do you need?")

"Court banva dijiye... court banva dijiye. kaha se banva dijiye?" ("Set up extra courts, set up extra courts. Where do we get these courts from?")

In its order the court noted the petition had been filed by the petitioner in person seeking multiple judicial reforms and investigation in certain type of court cases.

Both issues had been erroneously intermingled, the court noted, also noting that the petitioner, if so inclined, may submit a letter on the administrative aspects to the Chief Justice with suggestions, if any, for the purpose of judicial reform.

"It goes without saying that any such suggestions are always welcome," the court said.