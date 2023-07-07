Wrestling Body Chief Summoned By Court Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. (File)

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestling federation of India chief accused of alleged sexual harassment by several athletes has been summoned to Delhi's Rose Avenue court on July 18.

The court said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.

Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15 with charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and stalking. The chargesheet came after complaints by several female wrestlers and the delay triggering an international furore.

Besides this case, another FIR was filed against Mr Singh based on allegations made by a minor wrestler which was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She was among the seven female grapplers who had accused Singh of sexual harassment.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, and even issued a defiant statement refuting all charges. If convicted, he faces up to three years in jail. One of his aides said the lawmaker "will continue to cooperate with police and will respect the court's decision".

The wrestlers, including several Olympic and Asian Games medallists, began a sit-in protest against Mr Singh in January and then returned with a demonstration in April against the lack of action. They were briefly detained by police in New Delhi as they cleared the site the following month.

Images of the athletes being dragged away and carried off in buses went viral, sparking criticism from top athletes and opposition politicians.

The wrestlers also threatened to throw their medals into the Ganges - India's holiest river - before agreeing to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and later Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Amid mounting outrage, the wrestlers suspended their protest after Mr Thakur promised a June 15 deadline to conclude the probe into Mr Singh.