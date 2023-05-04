Wrestlers Allege Night Attack By Delhi Cops, Court Date Today: 10 Facts

Several wrestlers were hit on the head with two sustaining injuries. One person fell unconscious and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti reached the protest site with folding beds without permission. When the police intervened, a minor altercation broke out following which the AAP leader and two others were detained, police said.

In a video that is now viral on social media, some protesters can be heard accusing police personnel of attacking wrestlers under the influence of alcohol.

"A drunk policeman, Dharemendra, abused Vinesh Phogat and got involved in a scuffle with us," said former wrestler Rajveer. Olympian and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Geeta Phogat has said that her younger brother Dushyant Phogat's head "was cracked open".

Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat broke down and said they were not criminals to be treated in such manner. "If you want to kill us, then kill us," Ms Phogat said crying, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, speaking with NDTV, said, "I request the government that it take back all the medals I have won."

Following the clash, heavy police force has been deployed at the protest site and the whole area has been barricaded, not allowing media personnel to reach the protesting wrestlers.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda who reached the protest site late at night claimed that he was detained by Delhi Police and taken to Vasant Vihar police station.

India's top wrestlers are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. The six-time MP has denied all allegations leveled against him.