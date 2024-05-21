BJP MP Asked If Harassment Case Cost Him Poll Pass. He Said, 'Son Got It'

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told the court that he is ready to face trial

A Delhi court today framed charges against BJP MP and former wrestling boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Indian Penal Code sections relating to sexual harassment, use of force against a woman and criminal intimidation have been slapped on the heavyweight politician.

The BJP MP was brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue court this afternoon. When the case came up, he pleaded not guilty to the sexual harassment allegations and said he is ready to face the trial. "When I have not committed any mistake, why will I admit it?" he said.

The court then framed the charges and asked Brijbhushan Singh to sign the related documents.

A six-time MP from Uttar Pradesh, he was denied a poll pass by the BJP this time, apparently over the public glare surrounding the sexual harassment allegations. The party, instead, fielded his son Karan Bhushan Singh from the Kaiserganj seat he has represented thrice.

"Charges have been framed, now Delhi Police have to prove them. I have proof of my innocence. These are false cases. There is a legal process, we must follow it," he told the media later. Asked if the allegations cost him a poll ticket, Brijbhushan Singh replied, with a smile, "My son has got a ticket."

The former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Olympians Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malikhh led a street protest in national capital Delhi in January last year, demanding action against him. In the aftermath of the protest, Delhi Police filed two FIRs against him, one under the stringent Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Delhi Police later filed a cancellation report in the POCSO case after the complainant retracted her statement. Delhi's Patiala House court has reserved order on the cancellation report. The FIR which has come up in court now relates to allegations of harassment by six women wrestlers.