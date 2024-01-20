'Victims Consistently Faced Harassment': Lawyer In Brij Bhushan Case

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday heard the part arguments of the senior advocate for complainant women wrestlers against BJP MP and former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The court heard arguments on framing of charge in a sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Senior advocate Rebecca John submitted that the victims consistently faced sexual assault and harassment at the hands of the accused. He also threatened one of the complainants.

There are instances of criminal intimidation and not just 354 and 354A IPC but 506 is also made out against the accused, the senior advocate argued.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot heard the part arguments listed in the matter for further arguments on January 23, 2024.

During the arguments, the senior advocate mentioned the incident of alleged sexual harassment, sexual assault and criminal intimidation with the victims at different places in and outside India at Magnolia, Kajakistan, Kirghystan and Jakarta.

The senior advocate also mentioned the incidents that happened with two victims at the WFI office in New Delhi.

Senior advocate read over the statement of the victim and witnesses which corroborated the alleged incident.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John read over the statement of a Complainant who stated the 5 instances of sexual assault and harassment.

The victim stated inappropriate contact in the dining hall of a hotel in Mongolia in April 2016. She stated that the accused touched her body on the pretext of checking her breathing pattern.

The counsel argued the Gross allegations of assault within the scope of 354.

The senior advocate also submitted that one of the victims was threatened by the accused as she Tweeted about the mistreatment of players in Paris, France.

The senior counsel also mentioned the incident that happened at Bellary, Karnataka incident of injury and said "Everything is not assault there are mannerism which leads to the act". The complainant has elaborated on the incident the manner and nature in which he groped her and both the incident has been described by her to her husband.

The statement made by her husband can be treated as corroborative husband and not hearsay as the victim described the incident as soon as it happened.

The complainant's Counsel also mentioned the incident of inappropriate hugging at Sirifort Auditorium in 2018. she alleges that after she lost about, the accused inappropriately hugged her.

In her statement, the victim stated the incident of Inappropriate hugging in Jakarta, in August 2018 after winning the Gold medal. Indecent contact at the pretext of checking her breathing in Kazakhastan in 2019. There is corroboration of the incident.

"Women traditionally do not speak out...these were women from poor backgrounds....these are talented women and brought laurels to the country," the senior advocate argued.

She added, "Women who appear in the court who have faced such things at the bar also don't speak out."

If she thought of her career that must be understood, she added on the point of delay in informing the incidents to the family.

During the arguments, the counsel also read over the statement mentioning an incident in August 2018 in Jakarta where the victim won a Gold medal.

Senior counsel read the statement which stated, "I was taken to Brij Bhushan. He hugged me. I tried to free myself from his clutches but was not able as I am holding the national flag in one hand."

The fifth incident mentioned was the 2019 Olympic qualification trial in Kazakhstan. He holds my hand. My career will be spoiled. He touched me inappropriately 2-3 times

Wrestler Bajrang also witnessed this incident. There is a corroboration by Bajrang Punia.

The victim did not disclose this out of fear, the counsel argued.

The senior counsel argued that, was he (the accused) qualified to check breathing patterns? This happened to female wrestlers, not to men wrestlers.

The senior counsel also read over the statement of another victim who stated the incidents happened in Bulgaria and Delhi.

It was stated that this victim had got injury in Bulgaria. She visited the WFI office along with coach Vijender to get a medical card from SAI for free treatment.

It was stated that Co-accused Vinod Tomar stopped Vijender. The victim was asked to meet the accused in his room. I am ready to bear your expenses in lieu of a physical relationship. Then she left. On the way told the incident to my coach.

"It attracts offence under section 354 A, senior advocate argued. There is a statement of coach which is a corroboration of the highest degree.

