478 Sexual Harassment Cases In 15 Days In Hyderabad

A total of 478 sexual harassment cases have been registered across Hyderabad in past 15 days by the Telangana's vigilant SHE Teams.

These cases coincide with the bustling Bonalu festivities and Moharram's Bibi Ka Alam prayers. The crackdown, aimed at ensuring women's safety, saw offenders booked for acts ranging from physical touch to passing lewd comments.

Out of the 478 cases, 386 were against adults and 92 against minors. All those caught were subjected to counselling and presented before a magistrate, who imposed fines of up to Rs 100.

A stern warning was also issued to all offenders. "Repeat violations would lead to a First Information Report (FIR) being booked against them".

In the case of the 92 minors, their parents were informed and warned about their children's socially deviant behaviour.

The SHE Teams, actively deploying cameras during key events like Bonalu Mahankali, Golconda, and Bibi Ka Alam for a period of 10 days, have been instrumental in these arrests.

While speaking to NDTV, Lavanya, Superintendent of Police for the SHE Teams, reiterated their commitment to instilling confidence in women. "We want to instill confidence in women," she stated, confirming that offenders are counselled, fined, and given warnings.

SP Lavanya further emphasised that the SHE Teams operate round-the-clock, maintaining a presence at hotspots and during school and college hours to curb such incidents.

This concentrated effort by the SHE Teams underscores the authorities' determination to create a safer environment for women, especially during large public gatherings and daily life. The consistent monitoring and prompt action it is hoped will serve as a strong deterrent against harassment in the city.

What are SHE Teams

Launched on 24th October, 2014 in Hyderabad, these teams were formed as a part of Telangana Government's vision to provide a totally safe and secure environment for women. At present there are 331 SHE teams working in Telangana.