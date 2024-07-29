'No Second Chances. I'm Not Mungerilal': Former Wrestling Body Chief

Brij Bhushan Singh has been accused of sexually harassing several women wrestlers.

Former MP from Kaiserganj and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh - denied a ticket from Uttar Pradesh in this election amid glare over sexual harassment allegations against him -- today said he would never get a second chance from the party.

Back in May, asked if the allegations had cost him a poll ticket, the former MP had said, "My son has got a ticket". Karan Bhushan Singh has won the constituency -- which his father had represented since 2009 -- in the general election that followed.

Talking to reporters in Paraspur today, Brij Bhushan Singh said, "The BJP will never give me a chance now. I know the party will not give me a chance. I don't dream like Mungerilal. Those who want to, can".

Amid a massive row over the allegations and a weeks-long protest by the country's top wrestlers last year, he was removed from the top post of the Federation. He was not allowed to contest the Lok Sabha election either and his son was fielded instead.

The trial in the case started last week. Indian Penal Code sections relating to sexual harassment, use of force against a woman and criminal intimidation have been slapped on the heavyweight leader.

He has pleaded not guilty, denying any wrongdoing. "When I have not committed any mistake, why will I admit it?" he had said.

Today, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had gone on a tour of his former parliamentary constituency in Gonda district of UP. He had made a stopover at Paraspur, where a Samajwadi Party leader, Om Prakash Singh, had been murdered in broad daylight. He had gone there to meet the family members.

The Yogi Adityanath government, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "does not support criminals". "The police are working on the murder case. I demand financial help from the Chief Minister," he said.