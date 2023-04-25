Wrestlers' Allegations 'Serious': Supreme Court Notice To Delhi Police

Seven women wrestlers had moved the top court alleging non-registration of FIR.

Two days after some top Indian wrestlers resumed their protest against the wrestling federation chief's alleged sexual misconduct, the Supreme Court today sought the Delhi Police's response to the complainants' request for a case against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. The court also ordered the redaction of the names of the seven complainant wrestlers from judicial records to suppress identities in the sexual harassment case, and fixed April 28 as the date for a hearing.

Seven women wrestlers had moved the top court alleging non-registration of FIR on their sexual harassment charge.

"There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India in international games about sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court," the Supreme Court said.

The wrestlers, protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, had yesterday said that they would remain at the protest site till police file an FIR in the case. They claimed the police had refused to file a case even when they submitted their complaint several days ago.

The elite athletes had called off their protest in January after assurances from the sports ministry, but are back at it as they claim that no action has been taken yet against the WFI chief.

"We will not believe anyone blindly. Last time we were misled. We hope this time there is no politics in this case," says Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at both the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

The protesters also said that this time they would not turn down anyone, and whoever wanted to support their protest could come and join them. In January, the protesters had requested left leader Brinda Karat to leave the stage as it was an "athletes protest".

"This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP, or any other party. We are not affiliated with any party," Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia said.

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday announced the constitution of an ad-hoc committee to conduct elections of the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India within 45 days of its formation and to manage the day-to-day affairs of the body.

In January, the sports ministry formed a five-member committee, which was headed by Olympic medallist boxer MC Mary Kom, to investigate the complaints. The committee had been instructed to submit its findings within a month.

Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh expressed frustration over the report on the issue by the panel not being made public yet.

"We want the report, which has recorded women wrestlers' statements, to be public. It's a sensitive issue, one of the complainants is a minor girl," she said, adding that the names of the complainants must not be leaked.