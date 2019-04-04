Wreckage Of World War II US Air Force Aircraft Found In Arunachal Pradesh

The Army sent the special patrol team after receiving a tip-off from the local trekkers.

A 12-member patrol team of its soldiers discovered the wreckage of a World War II vintage US Air Force aircraft on March 30, the Indian Army informed on Thursday.

"Troops from Indian Army discovered the wreckage of a World War II vintage US Air Force aircraft in Roing district of Arunachal Pradesh. 12-member patrol successfully carried out an arduous task on 30 Mar 2019," Army said in a tweet.

The patrol located aircraft debris covered deep under five-feet of snow.

The Army sent the special patrol team after receiving a tip-off from the local trekkers.

World War II was fought from 1939 to 1945. It finally ended after Japan surrendered following nuclear attacks on two of its cities by the United States of America.

