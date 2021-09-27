'Would've Lost Galwan, Doklam If India Had Not Invested In Security': Army Vice-Chief

Lieutenant General Mohanty said Indian armed forces are a symbol of national integration

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General C P Mohanty today said that if India wouldn't have invested in its armed forces, then the country would have lost the battles in Galwan and Doklam.

"Had the country not invested in security, we would have lost probably the war in Kargil, Doklam. Even internal security in Jammu and Kashmir would have been in turmoil. Our northeast region would have been in turmoil and Naxals would have had a field day," Lieutenant General Mohanty said at an event.

It is the role of armed forces to ensure peace, be it internal or external. If Tibet had strong armed forces, they never would have been invaded. If there was peace in Afghanistan, there would have been prosperity: CP Mohanty, Vice Chief of Army Staff, at an event in Delhi pic.twitter.com/nXPPhEBBV5 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

Responding to arguments on expenditure on armed forces, he said, "If Tibet had strong armed forces, they would have never been invaded."

Lieutenant General Mohanty also said the incidents in Doklam and Galwan has not only enhanced the prestige of the nation but has given the country a ''big stature'' in the international arena.

He said, "Today everybody talks about India as the net security provider and it is a security umbrella against a big nation."

Lieutenant General Mohanty added that Indian armed forces are a symbol of national integration as they rise above ethnicity, caste and creed.

He highlighted that Indian armed forces do not have any political aspirations and respect the politics in the country.

"There have been other examples where the military leaders had political aspirations. The Indian Armed Forces have no such aspirations, we respect the politics here," he stressed.