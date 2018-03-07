Would Like To See How BJP Reacts: Chandrababu Naidu On Pulling Ministers The centre did not take into account the sentiments of the people of Andhra Pradesh, said Chandrababu Naidu

Share EMAIL PRINT The two TDP ministers in the union cabinet will resign on Thursday, said Chandrababu Naidu New Delhi: Announcing that the two TDP ministers would resign from the union cabinet on Thursday morning, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said he would like to see how the BJP now reacts.



Claiming that the promises made by the centre during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh were not kept. Mr Naidu said, "Andhra Pradesh is not getting its due under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Would like to see how the centre reacts to it, then plan further course of action".



Mr Naidu announced the decision at a press conference in Amaravati after a meeting with party's lawmakers. This came hours after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley suggested grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh, a key demand made by Mr Naidu, may not be possible.



"After the 14th Finance Commission there is no special category scheme, though some states like the north east and hill states get 90% funding from the Centre...We decided that Andhra should be compensated after bifurcation for the amount a special status state gets and we have provided for those funds. We stand by that," Mr Jaitley said.



Mr Naidu said the centre did not take into account the "sentiments of the people of Andhra Pradesh".



"Only in the interests of the state, we went into alliance with BJP and became part of the union government. But for four years, nothing has been done despite making several efforts. That is why we took the decision of withdrawing our ministers," the chief minister said.



Earlier in the evening, Mr Jaitley had said "sentiment does not increase the quantum of funds... We have to look at the country as a whole".



Mr Naidu said he tried to get in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about his decision. "As a courtesy and being a responsible senior politician, I tried reaching out to the Prime Minister to inform about our decision. He was unavailable," he said.



