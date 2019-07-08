Worrisome, But Cannot Be Stopped: Ex-Rajasthan Minister On Rape Incidents

Kali Charan Saraf said "rape incidents cannot be stopped". (ANI FILE PHOTO)

Former Rajasthan minister and Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Kali Charan Saraf has slammed the Congress government in the state over the "worrisome" number of reported rape cases and sexual assaults, however adding that "rape incidents cannot be stopped".

Speaking at the BJP membership drive in Bharatpur on Saturday, Mr Saraf claimed an increase of about 87 per cent in incidents of rape and sexual assault in the state under the Ashok Gehlot-government, that he said was worrisome.

"Rape incidents cannot be stopped but under the Congress rule in Rajasthan, there is an increase of about 87 per cent in the incidents of rape and sexual assault. That is worrisome," he said.

The remarks come less than a week after a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Shastri Nagar area of Jaipur.

The family of the girl had filed a complaint after the girl was kidnapped and raped on July 1.

"The culprit lured the girl from near her house into a vehicle around 8 pm yesterday and raped her. After two hours, he dropped her at the same spot from where she was picked up. A medical checkup was conducted and a case registered," Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava had told the media on July 2.

