Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

'Dhurandhar' Actor Arrested For Allegedly Raping Domestic Help

According to the complaint, the woman had worked as domestic help for different actors and had come in contact with Nadeem Khan years ago.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
'Dhurandhar' Actor Arrested For Allegedly Raping Domestic Help
The woman alleged that Nadeem Khan promised to marry her
  • An actor was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping his domestic help for 10 years
  • The victim is a 41-year-old woman who worked for various actors, including Nadeem Khan
  • Khan was last seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, 'Dhurandhar'
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Mumbai:

An actor has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping his domestic help for 10 years on the promise of marriage, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint by a 41-year-old woman, Nadeem Khan, recently seen in the blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar', was arrested on January 22 and is currently in police custody, an official said.

According to the complaint, the woman had worked as domestic help for different actors and had come in contact with Khan years ago, and they became close.

The woman alleged that Khan promised to marry her, and on that assurance, raped her on multiple occasions at her residence in Malwani and at his house in Versova in the western suburbs, over a period of 10 years, the official said.

However, he later refused to marry her, and she approached the Versova police with a complaint.

As the alleged assault took place for the first time at the complainant's house in the jurisdiction of Malvani police, and the victim resides in that area, the Versova police have transferred the case on a zero FIR, the official said.

Khan was last seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, 'Dhurandhar'. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Nadeem Khan, Dhurandhar, Mumbai Rape Case
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now