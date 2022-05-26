'World Wide Words': Shashi Tharoor Suggests Bookstore Name, Internet Delighted

Twitter users praised the uniqueness of the name suggested by Shashi Tharoor.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor always impresses people with his English vocabulary. Mr Tharoor's followers have dubbed the words introduced by him as ‘Tharoorosauras'.

The newest example came in the form of help he offered to a man who asked the name for a book shop.

“Dear @ShashiTharoor Sir, One of my bosom friend after completing his MPhil in Political Science is going to open shop in @Majuli (net cafe,books n stationary items). So he is asking 4 one unique name in English for his shop. May I request u to do favour for searching d name?” a Twitter user named Shah Jahan from Silchar asked the former Union minister.

Mr Tharoor replied: “How about calling it “WWW: World Wide Words”? That covers both books and the internet.”

The reply garnered tons of praises from Twitter users. The man who asked the question tanked the politician.

“Thank you so much Sir for giving a unique name and the shop will be named by this term,” he replied.

Others praised the uniqueness of the name. “It encompasses the uniqueness of the merchandise,” a user tweeted.

Some of them even suggested other names like “Cafepedia”, “Saraswati”, “Wordsmith Cafe” and “Digital Words”.

Just days ago Mr Tharoor perplexed the internet with a tweet related to the Indian Railways.

His tweet read: “Must the Indian Railways quomodocunquize?” He also explained the meaning of the word - “to make money by any means possible”.

The tweet was in response to Railways' announcement that the concession for senior citizens will not be reinstated because the entity was already running at a reduced cost.