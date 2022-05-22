'Quomodocunquize': Shashi Tharoor's Head-Scratcher Is A Swipe At Railways

Shashi Tharoor explained the meaning of the word- "to make money by any means possible".(FILE)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor often manages to perplex the internet with his English vocabulary. His followers on social media enjoy instances where Mr Tharoor introduces words with difficult syllables and complex meanings, with many of them even dubbing the gems ‘Tharoorosauras'.

The newest example of one such rarely-used and difficult-to-pronounce English word by the Congress leader was “quomodocunquize”. And, the MP used the word in a tweet related to the Indian Railways.

His tweet read: “Must the Indian Railways quomodocunquize?”

Mr Tharoor also tagged the ministry of railways, and used the hashtag “Senior Citizens Concession”.

He also explained the meaning of the word — “to make money by any means possible”.

Mr Tharoor's tweet was in response to Indian Railways' announcement that the concession for senior citizens will not be reinstated because the entity was already running at a reduced cost.

Reacting to the tweet, several users were quick to acknowledge and thank the MP for introducing a new word into their lives.

Referring to the word that Mr Tharoor broke down for the internet, one user said, “Me, updating my password from floccinaucinihilipilification to quomodocunquize.”

Another user was not very happy with just how complicated Mr Tharoor's choice of word. In a tweet, the user said, “Awfully contrived, I am afraid,” adding that they were sure there were easier synonyms of quomodocunquize that would serve the purpose just as well.

One user had doubts regarding whether Mr Tharoor had made up the word itself. “Sir have you coined the word or already exists somewhere?” the user asked.

“Can't believe quomodocunquize is actually a term and you haven't made it up,” said another user.

Last month, Mr Tharoor wanted people to add another word to their vocabulary: Quockerwodger. Explaining the meaning of the word, Mr Tharoor said, “A quockerwodger was a type of wooden puppet. In politics, a quockerwodger was a politician acting on the instructions of an influential third party, rather than properly representing their constituents.” He also added that the word dates back to 1860.